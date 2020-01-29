Global  

Only Vegas Day: New slogan celebration around the city to take place Thursday night

Only Vegas Day: New slogan celebration around the city to take place Thursday night

Only Vegas Day: New slogan celebration around the city to take place Thursday night

Gov.

Steve Sisolak has declared Jan.

30 as "Only Vegas Day" following the launch of Las Vegas’ new slogan on Sunday.
Only Vegas Day: New slogan celebration around the city to take place Thursday night

TONIGHT AT 6 P-M THE NEW SLOGAN WILL BE DISPLAYED ON VARIOUS RESORT MARQUEES..AS WELL AS THE VIVA VISION CANOPY ON FREMONT...INSTAGRAM-WORTHY PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE AT LANDMARKS ACROSS THE VALLEY.




