shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Buying Every Outfit Target Recommends (5 Looks) - This feels very, like, I feel likethat scene in Breakfast Club.What does he do?When he's walking andit's flying behind him?Hi guys, my name is Grace Clark Delgado.I am a plus model and artisthere in New York City.So today, Glamour haschallenged me to see ifTarget can style me fora full week of my life.I found five pieces that I absolutely loveand when I scrolled down,Target recommended anentire outfit for me.So, we bought five full outfitsand today we're gonna seehow well of a job Target did styling me.[upbeat music]I would describe my style as chic.I like to have a very put together lookand do cozy pieces, still alittle girly, a little bohemian.I'm from California, so, I mean,if I could be, I would bein a sundress every day.All of the outfits that we purchased,we ordered them last week.Thankfully, we had somecameras there with us,so you guys can see what thatwhole process looked like.All right, so we're on the Target website.I'm so excited for whatI'm gonna find today.Okay, the weather ischanging and I do lovea really good coat, so I feellike maybe a trench coat?Let's take a look.There's a rose gold trench coat,it's a little bit of a shiny material.I mean, pink, rose gold,anything in that family ismy favorite colors, so I'malready super obsessed.Plaid doesn't make an appearancein my wardrobe too often.I think there's amisconception that plus womendon't like tiny prints or designers justdon't make them, butI'm excited to try it.Any time it's maybe a tighter fabric,more of a structured waist,you always wanna size upjust to give yourselfa little bit of room.I'm just gonna go ahead andadd all of this into my cart.Moving on to a meeting look.Again, not stuffy, superon-trend, and a little chic.Maybe a fun skirt.Loving the monochromatic look.So, it has the bag andthe bracelet and the top.I love it, let's do it.So, I'm going to an event this week,it's in the evening, it's getting a littlechilly outside, I love a good dress.This is fun.This hat kinda drew me in.I am a hit or miss with hats.I've got a lotta hair but I think itadds a really cool rustic vibe to it.We're definitely addingthat hat to my cart.One of my favorite brands of all timeis their Wild Fable brand.What's interesting about Wild Fableis that it is technicallya straight size brandbut does go into plus size range.Straight size meaningthat industry standardsgoes from a zero to a 12 and after 12,so 14 and beyond, is plus size.I love Wild Fable becauseif I wanna wear a dress,my best friend, who's a size two,can wear the same dress as well.Okay, I'm kind of living forher right now, let's see.Ooh, they have another color.That's a little bit more upmy alley as far as colors.I really love the top underneath it.I'm a little concerned aboutthe shape of this dress.It's normally not themost comfortable thingfor me to wear on themidsection, but I do seethat this is actually oneof their plus size pieces,so it goes up to a 4X, so I can size upif I need to, which isa really great perk.So, I'm gonna scroll downand see what it gives me.I really don't wear combatboots, so that would be a first.Let's add this to cart.Recently, I've had a thingfor velvet mini dresses.It was my birthday last monthand I wore my first one everand I was kinda livingfor it, so let's seeif Target has anything tofeet my velvet obsession.I'm kinda loving this one over here.They have it paired with supercute tights, combat boots.This is one of those reallycool Wild Fable piecesthat goes from an extra-smallall the way to a XXL.Now, I am a little concerned about a XXLbecause in a straightsize piece like this,their version of a XXL,which is technicallya 1X in plus size,doesn't always match up,where they can kinda cut down almostfive to six inches on your measurements.So, I really want this one to fit.I'm a little worried, but we're gonnatake the chance 'cause Ithink it's really cute.[mouse clicking]That is all of the looks.I will see you in one to two dayswhen all of this gets here.[whooshing][box sliding]So, I have my box.Kinda feels like Christmas.I don't know what's in here.[tape ripping]I'm a little thrown off, you guys,'cause you know I was really excitedabout a rose gold trench coat.I don't know about you, but thisdoesn't look like rose gold to me.Now this is a very brown look.There's a lotta brown going on.Brown shoes, brown trench, brown print.I thought I was a littlebit more sure abouthow this outfit was gonnago, now I'm not so sure.We'll have to wait 'tilI try it on to see.[fabric rustling][apprehensive music][sighing]Hm.Okay.So, we all know the coloris a little off for mecompared to what itlooked like on the model.So, that's my first thing.Also, the coat feels a little big.Underneath it, though,I do like the buttons,underneath it, though,the pants fit really well.Only thing is, though,I normally wear a 16.These are an 18, they are just right therewhere I would've had to size up,so be careful a little bit on the sizing.I feel like this coat and Ijust were not meant to be.It feels a little, do you hear that?It feels a little funky.The shoes, very cute, but just alsowalking around all day, I feel likethe back of my heel is gonna bepissed at me really quickly in these.The pants are cute, though.Which is surprising becausethat was the one thing,initially, that I wasreally concerned about.So, the print is a hit for me.So, I'm looking at a pictureof myself next to the model.I honestly like this style on her morebecause there's just alot more detail to it.The high neck, it just looksa little bit more tailored,and for me, personally, I just feel likeit looks a little bit morelike this coat and this outfitare wearing me and I'mnot wearing the outfit.I feel like this was alittle bit of a catfish.The trench coat is whatI was most excited aboutin this outfit, I said it so many times.Rose gold trench coat.It's like a rose gold.Love rose gold.Rose gold, anything in thatfamily, is my favorite colors.I feel like it even lookslike a difference of material.Some insane lighting tricks maybe?I would wear part of this outfit again.I would wear the tank top with the pantsand the shoes, just without the coat.We've got the second box.I was a little thrown off by the last one.I'm just hoping Target doesnot play any more color games.Get it open, try not to stabyour clothes in the process.This is gorgeous, I'mso ready to try that on.And then some cute little bracelets here.[bracelets rattling]A little torn on the bagbut I think it'll be good.[zipping]I'm kinda living for this right now.I was really excited about this skirt.Right now, I am wearing the size 2X.I did actually size up when Iordered it than my usual 1X.Since it was a slip skirt, I reallywasn't sure how it was going to fit.I didn't know that itwas an elastic waistbandand the actual material hasa little bit more give to itthan a traditional silk slip moment.So, had I known that, I would've probablysized down, actually, tothe XL, so good to know,but it is clipped in the back.I think it's super flattering.I love where it hits on the leg.It's enough of a slit but not too much.It just really, it's workin' for me.You guys know I was onthe fence about the purse.I still am.Ideally, if I was going to a meeting,I have a full size iPad thatI use as my virtual portfolio.There's just a lot thatI need to take with methat I can't really see fitting in here.I feel like I'm holding alittle soft animal. [laughs]It also paired it withthese little cute bracelets,which, all for, butwhen I put my arm down,bracelets are gone.If maybe you pulled thesleeve up a little bit,then you could see a bitmore, you get a little bit.I actually really like that, actually.I'm gonna pull both of them up like that.The one thing I particularlylove is the skirt.I think you can do so much with this,which is why I really loveversatile pieces in my wardrobe.So, with something likethis, you could wear,obviously, with thisoutfit, but I also feel likeI could throw on a graphic tee,throw a leather jacket witha graphic t-shirt and heelsand then you have a going out look.I will say the pieces do definitelyappear much more blue on me.Looking at the model, they look very teal.But much more similar than thetrench coat look, definitely.Target really nailed thisone with it looking the same.The skirt looks just as nice as it didin the photo as it does in person.I feel like Target styledme pretty well on this.I think they gave great options,one, that were flattering, two, versatile,and three, look very high quality.All right, outfit numberthree, let's do this.Get the box out.All right, so we've got the dress.This is very, I feel like thisworks for a number of things,which is why I chose this for an event.Cute little heel, kinda similar.I feel like this whole lookgoes very well together.My biggest worry in this one is the hat.You guys see I've got a lotta hair.I've also got a bighead, it's just a thing,it means there's a lottaknowledge in there.Normally, hats just kinda sitright on the brim of my head,but if that happens, so be it.[mellow music]First thought: a littleLittle House on the Prairie,but I'm not mad about it.I think when you put this guy on,and you guys know I'm alittle worried about this,this kind of ups the level of the outfit.So, let's try it on.'Kay, so.This is my issue with hats.I feel like it just kinda sits onthe top of my head, it doesn't actually,and then I feel like if Ipush it down, it smushes.I just feel like whenyou have so much hair,hats all the way downare not meant for you,so I think I'd ratherwear it maybe back here.I feel like I see girls on Instagramdo this all the time and I'm like,"How do you keep your haton like that all day?"For the shape of it, I could probablyactually size down in this dress.I normally like having alittle bit more material,but I feel like becausethis dress is so roomy,I feel like I can possibly losemy shape in it a little bit.So, if the waist happened to be cinched,up in the top area and around the waist,it gives it a little bitmore of a silhouette.I think a huge misconceptionabout the plus size communityis that we want a lot of fabricsimply for the reason ofcovering up our shape.News flash: we have bodies,we wanna show them off,and we have curves, so wewant to accentuate thoseand not hide under a ton of fabric.So, everything is pretty similar.I do think the fit is a bit better on her.She does have her hair in a bun.I don't really know how well that wouldwork out, if my hair was in a bun.So much hair.Hair is up.This is how that would work out.I could tilt it back,it could look like this.Is this a look?Is this a moment?- It's like Pharrell.- So, I think Targetstyled me pretty well.I think they need a little bit more ofa realistic hairstyle on their model.So, the pockets, the boots,the hat, which you guys knowI'm really happy about, I think it works.Outfit number four.A corduroy dress and alayer top underneath itand apparently more rings thanI think I finger space for.I'm still not sure about thisjust because of thecolor combination here.It kind of reads a little grunge to mewith the combat boot, with the corduroy.So, we'll see, when Itry it on, how I feel.[clicking]Surprisingly, I'm not too mad about it.Mainly because this looks a lot lessbrown on, if that makes sense.It almost comes across more of ayellow kind of creamy mocha color.I don't know about the shoes.The combat boots are just not somethingthat I would ever really gravitate towardsin my every day look, especiallywith a dress like this.I feel like when you have a dress onand you have a bare leg, it justcuts off the leg immediatelywith a black boot,so it kind of shortens the legs.I already have short legs to begin with.I want something that'sgoing to elongate that.For this dress specifically,I purposefully sized up on this.So, I've had a dresssimilar to this style beforeand this is a momentwhere I really appreciateTarget and their plus size rangebecause I want to have theoption to have a larger fit.So, I like the fact that I cankinda pull these sides out.When I move, the material moves with meand I can just be really comfy.I can sit, I can dance in it,and if I'm out with friends.So, I just have more opportunity in itversus if it was fitted like this.Yes, that's very cute, butthat's also very constrictingand I just want something thatI can move around in and be comfy in.First off, I think we both look great.Second off, in her boots, whatcaught my eye, surprisingly,she has these cute whitefrilly socks underneath.I kinda like the look thatthat gives to the boots.It kind of takes away alittle bit of the edge,so I'm a little sad Targetdidn't recommend those'cause I feel like I mighthave actually liked the bootsa bit more with that kindof frilly edge to them.Overall, I think I got exactlywhat it looked like in the picture.My biggest letdown, though, is that Targetdidn't give me the socksthat it had the model inand I really feel like that kind ofwould've turned the look around for me.The last one is here.I know for sure that thisis my going out look.Let's open it up.Dress is here.Cute little hoops.I love a good choker moment.This look was recommended withthe same boots from the last look.It's a little short, it's kind ofa standard minidress forme, but always depending onwhere and how the materialhugs, varies by person.We'll see.[clothing rustling]So.I feel really good in this dress.I love the way that it fits my curves,I love the way it fits up here.It's a nice V, it's nottoo much out for me.But the killer is that Iwould wanna wear this outand I just couldn't, I don'tthink I could walk in thisand feel comfortable withoutgetting a breeze in all the wrong places.One of the reasons I wasreally excited about this dressis that this is from Wild Fableand it is one of theirpieces that is technicallya straight size piece thatdoes go into plus size range.But something really important to noteis that normally, when itis a straight size dress,they don't always size it correctlyor build it upon their modelthe way that they should.The difference being if I had eithera flatter stomach or a flatter behind,this dress might fall alittle bit lower on me,it very well might fall justa few more inches lower,which would make it wearable for me.But they don't necessarilyaccount for that, for peoplethat have different measurementsin different places.That would be a great help,for any brand, really,to really pay attentionthat a size two bodyand a size 16 body arecompletely different things.The fabric feels great,I'm a sucker for velvet.I think it's super soft, especiallyfor the time of year right now.They recommended this cute littlechoker moment and these silver hoops.I'm all for mixingmetals, just I feel likethis look maybe needs a little bit more.I do like the choker,maybe a little bit more ofa dangly earring or a bigger hoop,that's my personal preference.So, this outfit, styling-wise, as a whole,definitely more on the grunge vibe for me,but I kind of like that.I am actually not mad atthe boots in this look.Obviously, there is a size difference.She is a straight sizemodel, I'm guessing,maybe a two, four, somewhere around there.One thing I notice isthe difference in color.It does appear to be amuch darker gray on her.For me, I'm kind of getting more ofa gray-blue kinda vibe from it.And she has tights on and I think tightswould've been really cute with this,so again, Target, youcould've gotten another saleand I woulda put tightson underneath this.And she actually has black socksrolled up underneath the boots.I think the quality looks just as great.I wish we would've just hadsome of those extra added elements.Whew, that was a lot of outfits,a lot of trying on today,but I'm pretty surprised.I think Target did a really good job.The journey today definitelywent up from the beginning.Nothing was as differentas that first lookand it just kept getting better.My favorite outfit of today has to bethe blue-on-blue monochromatic look.I think it's really importanthow you feel in an outfitand I just felt particularlygreat in that one.So, I was definitely surprisedby two of the outfits todayand they were the outfits that kindapushed me outta my current style zone.The first one being myboho look with the hat.I haven't worn anything likethat in a really long time.I think it's definitely something thatI'm going to try and get myself back into.And then also the corduroy dress,something that I was reallyworried about initially,about fit, about color, and thencoming together, it really worked for me.I really do wish that moreonline retailers had this optionbecause I think we would all just bea little bit more stylish altogether.It's definitely gonna be another few daysbefore I decide to tryon any clothes at all.Thank you guys so much for watching.I hope you enjoyed.Whoa.- I think you got it.- [Grace] Woo!





