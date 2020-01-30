WEB EXTRA: Detailed Images Of Sun's Surface

Global  

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
The National Science Foundation says these are the most detailed images yet of the sun's surface.

They were captured by the Daniel K.

Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii in December 2019 and released this week.

Here's a look at the “cell-like structures” covering the surface of the sun.
