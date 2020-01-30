Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Seach Continues For Missing SW Miami Baby

Seach Continues For Missing SW Miami Baby

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:51s - Published < > Embed
Seach Continues For Missing SW Miami Baby

Seach Continues For Missing SW Miami Baby

The search continues for a week old baby from southwest Miami-Dade who was abducted by his father who was later found dead in Pasco County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Search On For Weeks Old Baby Abducted By Father Later Found Dead [Video]Search On For Weeks Old Baby Abducted By Father Later Found Dead

CBS4's Amber Diaz reports the Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Ernesto Caballeiro was found inside a van Wednesday afternoon with injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:40Published

Search for newborn continues after dad of missing South Florida child found dead in Pasco County [Video]Search for newborn continues after dad of missing South Florida child found dead in Pasco County

The search continues for a missing week old baby from southwest Miami-Dade County.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.