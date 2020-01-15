Global  

Kindhearted Chinese tourist hands out face masks to fellow travellers at Thai airport

This is the heartwarming moment a Chinese tourist stood in an airport handing out face masks - his personal contribution to the fight against the coronavirus.

Footage from Wednesday (January 29) morning shows the anonymous man standing in the check-in area of the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

He was seen distributing the surgical masks to the other tourists to help protect them against the coronavirus.

Passenger Graipass Chaleechai said the Chinese holidaymaker was catching a plane later that day.

He told Graipass that he was taking masks home with him and he was also giving some out at the airport because he wants everyone to be safe from the virus.

Graipass said: "It was amazing to see a human with such care for other human beings.

He refused to tell me his name but he would only say that he was doing it because he wanted to help others." Thailand is the second-worst affected country outside of China with 14 people infected with the bug so far.

A further 202 people are being monitored in the country's hospitals after showing symptoms of the virus.

In China, 8163 people have been infected with coronavirus and at least 170 have been killed, according to the latest stats on January 30.
