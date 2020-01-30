Gal Gadot Swears by Mediterranean Diet to Stay in Shape

Gal Gadot Swears by Mediterranean Diet to Stay in Shape Gadot will reprise her role in 'Wonder Woman 1984' when the comic book sequel hits the big screen this summer.

To prepare for the movie, she followed an intense training regimen.

But she also relied on her Israeli roots to ensure she maintained a healthy diet.

