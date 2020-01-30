An Evening In Paris, An Adult Prom The Ohio Building Feb. 15th 6pm-10pm

Jon talks with charlene jon talks with jon talks with charlene wright from prince of peace missionary baptist church.

An evening in paris, an adult prom, is coming up on saturday, february 15th.

It will run from 6 until 10 p.m.

At the ohio building in downtown terre haute.

Doors open at 5:15 for pictures.

Enjoy dinner, a professional photographer, poetry and coronation ceremony.

A prom king and queen will be crowned.

Tickets are required.

Cost is $40/person (812) 841-6883 or (812) 244-31357