No warning system on Kobe Bryant helicopter

HELICOPTER CRASH THAT KILLED NBALEGEND KOBEBRYANT AND EIGHT OTHERS.

WE'RENOW LEARNING THECHOPPER DIDN'T HAVE ARECOMMENDED WARNING SYSTEMON-BOARD.ABC'S MARCI GONZALEZ HAS THELATEST FROM LOS ANGELES.FLYING THROUGH THE THICK FOG-THIS IS THE LAST KNOWN SIGHTINGOF THE HELICOPTER CARRYING KOBEBRYANT, HISDAUGHTER GIANNA, AND SEVENOTHERS -JUST MINUTESBEFORE SUNDAY'S DEADLY CRASH..INVESTIGATORS NOW SAY - THECHOPPER DID NOT HAVE ARECOMMENDED WARNING SYSTEM TOALERT THE PILOT HE WAS TOOCLOSE TO LAND- THOUGH ITSUNCLEAR WHETHER ITWOULD HAVE PREVENTED THEACCIDENT."IT WAS REALLY LOUD, IT WAS LIKEBANKINGAND TURNING REALLY STEEP."THE NTSB STILL TRYING TO FIGUREOUT WHY THE HELICOPTERSUDDENLY BANKED LEFT BEFORESUDDENLYDESCENDING- FALLING FOR NEARLY AMINUTE BEFORE HITTINGTHIS HILLSIDE.THE DESCENT RATE FOR THEHELICOPTER WAS OVER TWO THOUSANDFEET AMINUTE.

SO WE KNOW THAT THIS WASA HIGH ENERGY IMPACT CRASH.EMOTIONAL TRIBUTES FOR ALL OFTHE VICTIMS..

INCLUDING- HERE:BRYANT'S FORMER TEAM, THE LALAKERS-PRACTICING FOR THE FIRST TIMESINCE THE TRAGIC CRASH..IT'S BEEN A DEEPLY SADDENINGTIME FORALL OF US"AND ON INSTAGRAM - HIS WIDOWVANESSA PUBLICLY SHARINGHER HEARTBREAK FOR THE FIRSTTIME: WRITING IN A POST - "MYGIRLS AND I WANT TO THANK THEMILLIONS OF PEOPLE WHO'VE SHOWNSUPPORT AND LOVE DURING THISHORRIFICTIME..WE ARE COMPLETELYDEVASTATED BY THE SUDDEN LOSSOF MY ADORING HUSBAND, KOBE -THE AMAZING FATHER OF OURCHILDREN; AND MY BEAUTIFUL,SWEET GIANNA..IT'SIMPOSSIBLE TO IMAGINE LIFEWITHOUT THEM.

BUT WE WAKE UPEACH DAY, TRYING TO KEEP PUSHINGBECAUSE KOBE, AND OUR BABYGIRL, GIGI, ARE SHINING ON US TOLIGHT THE WAY."MARCI GONZALEZ ABC NEWS LOSANGELESTHE WORLD IS CONTINUING TO MOURNTHE DEATHS OF THE 9