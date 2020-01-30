Four Companies Recall Thousands Of Infant Incline Sleepers 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:32s - Published Four Companies Recall Thousands Of Infant Incline Sleepers The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling four different kinds of inclined infant sleepers because of a risk of suffocation.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Four Companies Recall Inclined Sleepers For Suffocation Risk Four juvenile product companies recalled around 168,100 units of inclined sleepers in total aiming to...

RTTNews - Published 6 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this