Trump can't be acquitted 'if you don't have witnesses' -Pelosi

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is due to resume on Thursday for a second day of questions by U.S. senators before they address the issue of whether to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton.

Without witnesses, Republicans, who control the Senate, say the trial could end as early as Friday with Trump's acquittal, which would leave him in office and allow him to claim vindication just as the Democratic Party holds its first nominating contest for the Nov.

3 election in Iowa on Monday.