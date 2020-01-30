Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Q&A: What's the risk in Colorado?

Coronavirus Q&A: What's the risk in Colorado?

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Q&A: What's the risk in Colorado?

Coronavirus Q&A: What's the risk in Colorado?

Dr. Winston Tripp, chief medical officer with Centura-St.

Anthony Hospital answers your questions about Coronavirus and the flu season in Colorado.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drisyuen

Priscilla Yuen RT @RepGallagher: This is precisely what I was worried about. If we don’t get more aggressive in confronting the Chinese Communist Party’s… 10 seconds ago

emergencyIE

OEP RT @ECDC_EU: What are the next steps after a case of #2019nCov is confirmed? Who’s at high risk of exposure? ECDC’s new report provides gui… 3 minutes ago

shaungreaves01

Shaun Greaves RT @IFRCAsiaPacific: THREAD Still not sure what exactly the #coronavirus is and what you can do to reduce risk of infection? Take a look at… 5 minutes ago

1055WDUV

105.5 WDUV What are you more concerned about - flu or coronavirus? #flu #coronavisus #flueseason #innoculations #vaccines… https://t.co/LuLKogDzgZ 11 minutes ago

dannyboycalder

Daniel Calder RT @nycHealthy: Here is what we currently know about the novel #coronavirus: ▶️The current risk to New Yorkers is low. ▶️ There are current… 12 minutes ago

TxNativPatriot

TexasNativePatriot Not trying to spread fear but check this video out from @realTylerZed Have facts about the scope of the Coronaviru… https://t.co/c3IO5ExLQq 14 minutes ago

KQEDscience

KQED Science "The experts don't know very much about this virus yet and what it does. And so it's not surprising that here in th… https://t.co/mPpOmA0Xzd 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Q&A: What you need to know [Video]Coronavirus Q&A: What you need to know

Dr. Winston Tripp, chief medical officer with Centura-St. Anthony Hospital answers your questions about Coronavirus and the flu season in Colorado.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:56Published

Flu in Colorado: What's different this season? [Video]Flu in Colorado: What's different this season?

Dr. Winston Tripp, chief medical officer with Centura-St. Anthony H ospital answers your questions about Coronavirus and the flu season in Colorado.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.