Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Carter Page Reportedly Sues DNC

Carter Page Reportedly Sues DNC

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Carter Page Reportedly Sues DNC

Carter Page Reportedly Sues DNC

Carter Page, who worked as an adviser in President Trump’s 2016 campaign, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid

DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page InvalidWatch VideoThe Justice Department has declared that some of the warrants the FBI used to monitor...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •euronewsDaily Caller


Carter Page FISA warrant lacked probable cause, declassified DOJ order finds

At least two of the FBI’s surveillance applications to secretly monitor former Trump campaign...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid [Video]DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid

​The DOJ concluded &quot;there was insufficient predication to establish probable cause to believe that Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

DOJ: We Overstepped By Keeping Tabs On Trump Campaign Adviser For Too Long [Video]DOJ: We Overstepped By Keeping Tabs On Trump Campaign Adviser For Too Long

The US Justice Department has told a court it erred when it continued surveillance of one of President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisers. It's a sign it believes the FBI on occasion went too..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.