Sheff Utd getting 'most talented player' 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:28s - Published Sheff Utd getting 'most talented player' Former Sheffield United forward Jan Age Fjortoft says the club have bought a real talent in 21-year-old Norway midfielder Sander Berge. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this