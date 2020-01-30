Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mysterious Ice Rings Pose a Threat in World’s Oldest and Deepest Lake

Mysterious Ice Rings Pose a Threat in World’s Oldest and Deepest Lake

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Mysterious Ice Rings Pose a Threat in World’s Oldest and Deepest Lake

Mysterious Ice Rings Pose a Threat in World’s Oldest and Deepest Lake

Huge rings forming on the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia, that puzzled scientists for decades, pose a hidden hazard to locals.

The 25-million-year-old lake is home to a unique ecosystem, including freshwater seals and fish species found nowhere else on Earth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Giant Ice Rings Spotted In Russian Lake From Space [Video]Giant Ice Rings Spotted In Russian Lake From Space

Ice rings were spotted in a Russian lake from space.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.