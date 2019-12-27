gmnw sprint

.

It's time now for our (day) morning sprint here on good morning northwest... first, our rio barber is live in kennewick covering a fatal crash, what can you tell us rio?

3 good morning, monica.we know one woman has died after launching across this 100 feet canal and crashing into two backyard fences on the other side.

It happened near steptoe st and w 10th ave around 3 am this morning, the female driver was speeding down the wrong lane on 10th when her car continued past the roundabout and went airborne across the canal, crashing through two fences before coming to a stop in the second backyard.

She was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

We will keep you updated on her identity once that is released but for now live in kennewick, i'm rio barber kapp-kvew local news.

Yakima county deputies are looking for three armed robbery suspects...just before 10 last night, three masked men entered the ahtanum general store at south 83rd avenue and ahtanum road... the clerk told police all three men had hand guns and demanded money from the store and stole a few packs of cigarettes...... anyone with more information should contact the yakima county sheriff's office.

Detectives announced yesterday that a body recovered from the walla walla river was that of arcane j.

Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, known as "aj" by some, was reported missing out of college place in mid-december of 2019.

The walla walla county coroner has notified wilkinson's family... wilkinson's has notified wilkinson's family... he was found the mouth of the walla walla river that goes into the columbia river.

A kayaker reportedly spotted wilkinson's body yesterday morning.

> the man accused of injecting a woman with insulin before raping her has been convicted by a franklin county jury.> but not of all the charges.

James bernhard was found guilty of domestic violence rape and domestic violence assault with sexual motivation.

The jury couldn't agree on a verdict for assault in the first degree.

He'll be sentenced next month, and could face up to 15 years in prison.

Police are asking for help to identify four suspects in an armed robbery at a union gap marijuana store officers were called about 8:30 p-m on monday to reports of a robbery at station 420.

Surveillance video shows four suspects with their faces covered and wearing medical gloves walking into the business...one of them displayed a silver and black handgun.

The suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of product from the display cases.

> a richland woman had her purse stolen from a car last week while at the dog park.> she then became victim of fraud.

Officers want to remind people to keep their doors locked no matter where they are.

Police say vehicle prowling doesn't just happen during the holidays.

Richland authorities say it's always a crime of opportunity... (det.

Sgt.

Drew florence/richland police department "if you are going to leave it in your car, keep it out of sight.

We don't want anybody to be able to see it because in most cases they're going to walk past the cars where they don't see anything and find the one or two people who left it in plain view, kind of on their front seat and target that car so.") the suspect in this case used one of the stolen credit cards at the richland fred meyer.

They bought more than one- thousand dollars worth of pre-paid visa cards.

An eight-year-old washington boy took a car for a joyride in a walmart parking lot.

But it wasn't a harmless joyride -- his car hit another that had a woman and a two-month-old baby inside.

Police say the boy ran ahead of his father -- got in the car, started it, and threw it in reverse.

It's not clear whether anyone was hurt...or if charges will be filed.