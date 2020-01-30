Global  

Meghan McCain Defends Mike Pompeo

Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images &quot;The View&quot; host Meghan McCain spoke out in support of Mike Pompeo, who made headlines for berating NPR host Mary Louise Kelly.

The Secretary of State has denied calling Kelly &quot;unhinged&quot; and accusing her of lying in private after the interview, McCain said, dismissing the melee as a &quot;he said-she said.&quot; She also pointed fingers at Kelly, accusing her of bias and saying it&apos;s her fault Pompeo got mad at her.

The other co-hosts of ABC&apos;s morning talk show disagreed vehemently.
