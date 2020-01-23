Global  

World Health Organization Meets To Decide If Coronavirus Is A Global Emergency

World Health Organization Meets To Decide If Coronavirus Is A Global Emergency

World Health Organization Meets To Decide If Coronavirus Is A Global Emergency

More than 7,800 cases of the viral infection have been confirmed worldwide and 170 people have died, Ali Lucia reports (0:43).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – January 30, 2020
World Health Organization says it’s too early to declare global emergency over new coronavirus

World Health Organization says it’s too early to declare global emergency over new coronavirusPhoto by Getty Images The World Health Organization (WHO) said today that it’s too early to...
The Verge - Published

WHO weighs science and politics in global virus emergency decision

Most of the World Health Organization's (WHO) criteria for declaring a global emergency have been...
Reuters India - Published


