'Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am' Trailer

Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
'Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am' Trailer

'Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am' Trailer

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am Trailer - The critically acclaimed Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am will open in UK cinemas the weekend of International Woman's Day.

The film offers an artful and intimate meditation on the life and works of the legendary storyteller and Nobel prize-winner.
