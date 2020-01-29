No warning system on Kobe Bryant helicopter

Global  

The crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant has led to calls for crash-warning systems to be installed in more helicopters, but regulators and pilots worry that the instrument can trigger too many alarms and prove distracting.
