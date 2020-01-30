Pastor Troy & Lil Nas X, 2020 Predictions: J. Cole & Dreamville, QC & Lil Wayne | Everyday Struggle

On Thursday's (Jan.

30) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show discussing Pastor Troy’s homophobic comments towards Lil Nas X and his outfit of choice at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Soon after, the EDS trio gives their future predictions in a game of ‘Over Under.’ During the segment, they forecast how long Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ will remain at No.1 on the Hot 100, how many projects the Quality Control roster, including Migos, Lil Baby and Lil Yachty will release in 2020, how many months till J.

Cole drops ‘The Fall Off’ album and more.

Later in the show, the EDS crew reacts to a recent tweet from Pete Rock, where he expressed that real hip-hop is missing from the internet in their ‘Big Facts or B.S.’ segment.

To close out the show, the trio shares their favorite songs of January in their ‘Struggle Tunes’ segment, which includes music from Lil Baby, Smoove L, Drake, Mac Miller, Griselda and many more.