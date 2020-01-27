Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe Bryant

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:37s - Published < > Embed
Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe Bryant

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe Bryant

While speaking at a press conference for Super Bowl LIV with Shakira, Jennifer Lopez gets emotional while speaking about the tragic helicopter accident that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers, saying that her fiancee Alex Rodriguez was also "devastated".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira say Kobe Bryant's death is a reminder that life is 'fragile'

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about how she learned the news of Kobe Bryant's death and what the world...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesBillboard.comJust JaredE! OnlineIndependent


Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Kobe Bryant: 'We will miss you forever'

Jennifer Lopez is mourning the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant along with the rest of the world. 
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comSifyJust JaredUSATODAY.comIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

939beat

93.9 The Beat Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe Bryant https://t.co/rcPjG4TMq1 2 hours ago

RafaelRafico02

rafael martínez Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe Bryant At Super Bow... https://t.co/SCbKC7VKhQ via @YouTube 7 hours ago

Jrpmusic1966

Music lover Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe Bryant At Super Bow... https://t.co/ZuBqw2Wypq via @YouTube #SuperBowlLIV 16 hours ago

LinaJfairi

Lina Jfairi Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe Bryant At Super Bow... https://t.co/4qFHTQiuLu via @YouTube… https://t.co/br0gsSdk6F 2 days ago

JUST__THEKING

KING MARCUS PROMOTIONS RT @Team_KB24: Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe Bryant https://t.co/hhBGvidoiP via @YouTube https://t.co/J8CpSBuTyK 3 days ago

LadyMayra

𝓛𝒶𝒹𝓎 𝓜𝒶𝓎𝓇𝒶 This interview with both Jennifer and Shakira made me sooo excited, as a Latina for the halftime show! Jennifer L… https://t.co/Ia9BvdILTN 3 days ago

hassnanvafai

Hassnanvafai Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe Bryant At Super Bow... https://t.co/UQNfn61qGT via @YouTube 3 days ago

Team_KB24

Kobe Bryant Fans Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe Bryant https://t.co/hhBGvidoiP via @YouTube https://t.co/J8CpSBuTyK 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Reveal Kobe Tribute For Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Reveal Kobe Tribute For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez fans will be surprised to find out how much they're making for the Super Bowl Halftime show and the singers reveal their plans for a Kobe Bryant tribute. Plus, Billie Eilish..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:44Published

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira aim to honour Kobe Bryant at Superbowl show [Video]Jennifer Lopez and Shakira aim to honour Kobe Bryant at Superbowl show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira say they hope to honour NBA superstar Kobe Bryant at the half-time show during the 2020 Super Bowl.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.