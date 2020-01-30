Global  

Cross-border drug tunnel sets record for length: CBP

Cross-border drug tunnel sets record for length: CBP

Cross-border drug tunnel sets record for length: CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released video showing a tunnel stretching over 4000 feet, discovered in August of last year, used for drug-smuggling from Tijuana, Mexico to San Diego, California.
