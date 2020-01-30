Michael Strahan On Tensions With Kelly Ripa

"I don't hate her.

I do respect her for what she can do at her job," he told the New York Times Magazine in a recently published interview.

"I cannot say enough about how good she is at her job." Strahan famously left their daytime talk show "Live!

"I learned so much from Kelly, so much from Michael Gelman (the show's longtime executive producer)," Strahan said.

"In sports, you can put as many great players as you want on a team, but if one guy out there is worried about himself, it will not work," Strahan said.