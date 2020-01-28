Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wuhan > 'Wuhan is a ghost city': Video reveals life in a coronavirus lockdown

'Wuhan is a ghost city': Video reveals life in a coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
'Wuhan is a ghost city': Video reveals life in a coronavirus lockdown'Wuhan is a ghost city': Video reveals life in a coronavirus lockdown
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: How residents cope with life under lockdown in Wuhan

Residents of city where virus strain originated are finding creative ways to fight boredom of being...
Al Jazeera - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) 'Wuhan is a ghost city': Video reveals life in a coronavirus lockdown: https://t.co/nnnkIC7JnQ #coronavirus #Wuhan 28 minutes ago

baettokiyaki

토끼야끼 RT @AFP: Ghost town. Drone images by @AFPTV journalist @LeoRamirezAFP in Wuhan, shows how deserted the central Chinese city has become und… 32 minutes ago

Katrin_MZ

Katrin RT @rising_sun1992: When Wuhan people are quarantined because of #coronaviruse and the city became a ghost town. O God! Help them... #Chi… 45 minutes ago

cuoretoro

Giuliano Tavaroli 'Wuhan is a ghost city': Video reveals life in a coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/YS0e0NYHb2 54 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva 'Wuhan is a ghost city': Video reveals life in a coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/R5zroEKw9v https://t.co/TjR8a3brY0 58 minutes ago

bellaalmunda

Bella Almunda RT @ajplus: The city of #Wuhan has turned into a ghost town. The epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak is under lockdown with travel bans an… 2 hours ago

Cliffor01413516

Clifford Fernandes Cyril 🇮🇳 RT @tocamelaotravez: #Wuhan "The Ghost City"... #China I do not know what gives more panic ... the #coronavirus ... or to see the deserted… 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus [Video]Jack Ma Donates $14.4 Million to Battle Coronavirus

The virus has affected over 6,000 in China and left 132 people dead.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Novel coronavirus vaccine still months away: scientists [Video]Novel coronavirus vaccine still months away: scientists

Previous work on the closely related MERS and SARS could benefit the vaccine development strategy to fight the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.