Thursday 1/30 Insider Buying Report: HBAN, EBTC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Monday, Huntington Bancshares' Director, Richard W.

Neu, made a $79,765 buy of HBAN, purchasing 5,900 shares at a cost of $13.52 a piece.

Huntington Bancshares is trading up about 0.5% on the day Thursday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Neu in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, EVP - Principal Subsidiary Peter Rayno bought $54,764 worth of Enterprise Bancorp, buying 1,650 shares at a cost of $33.19 a piece.

Enterprise Bancorp, is trading off about 1.1% on the day Thursday.

Investors have the opportunity to buy EBTC at a price even lower than Rayno did, with the stock changing hands as low as $32.28 at last check today which is 2.7% under Rayno's purchase price.




