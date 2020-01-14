French Court Overturns Cardinal's Conviction In Sex Abuse Case 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published French Court Overturns Cardinal's Conviction In Sex Abuse Case Last year, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin became the highest-ranking Catholic official in France to be convicted of covering up child sex abuse.

Recent related news from verified sources French cardinal acquitted on appeal in sex abuse case involving priest A French appeals court on Thursday acquitted Cardinal Philippe Barbarin on charges of covering up the...

CBC.ca - Published 5 hours ago



French court overturns cardinal's abuse conviction (Reuters) A French appeals court has overturned the conviction of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon, who had...

Catholic Culture - Published 17 hours ago







