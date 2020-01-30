Genesis Removes Helicopter From Super Bowl Ad After Kobe Bryant Crash

Genesis Removes Helicopter From Super Bowl Ad After Kobe Bryant Crash Genesis made a last-minute change to remove a helicopter from the opening scene of its ad.

The original commercial was taken down shortly after it was released on Tuesday.

Genesis spokesperson, via 'USA Today' Genesis spokesperson, via 'USA Today' Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

The 60-second ad will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are both featured in the commercial.