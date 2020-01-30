Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ▶️ Canadian Soccer Star Sinclair Breaks International Scoring Record

▶️ Canadian Soccer Star Sinclair Breaks International Scoring Record

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
▶️ Canadian Soccer Star Sinclair Breaks International Scoring Record

▶️ Canadian Soccer Star Sinclair Breaks International Scoring Record

Canada's longtime women's soccer captain has made soccer history by becoming the world's all-time leading goal-scorer with her 185th marker.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian forward Christine Sinclair breaks international scoring record


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •ReutersSoccerNews.comCBC.ca


Infantino congratulates Canada’s Sinclair for goals record

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Canadian Christine Sinclair for setting the overall...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair sets new international scoring record with 185th goal [Video]Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair sets new international scoring record with 185th goal

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair sets new international scoring record with 185th goal in Olympic qualifying match, breaking Abby Wambach's mark

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.