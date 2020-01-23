'Constitutional madness': Schiff on Trump’s defense

On the second day of the question-and-answer phase of the Senate impeachment trial, Schiff on Thursday responded to a question from Democratic Senator Jon Tester, who asked him if he believed there was "any limit to the type or scope of quid pro quo a sitting president could engage in with a foreign entity." The question was prompted by an argument made by Dershowitz, who provided an expansive defense of presidential power.

"If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in an impeachment," Dershowitz said on Wednesday.