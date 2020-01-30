Midmorning With Aundrea - January 30, 2020 (Part 1)

>> too muchfr from the flu to the coronavirus.

The flu continues to plague communities across the country, including here in north mississippi and west alabama.

The lamar county school district announced it will close for the remainder of the week to clean and disinfect classrooms. this after reports of more than 200 students at south lamar stayed home sick.

Our cash matlock shows us how the school is handling the outbreak.

"we have a numbe of students that are out with the flu or strep or a combination of both."

South lamar assistant principal josh harper says the number of absentees is close to the hundreds.

"round about almost there, yes."

There are also a number of faculty and staff out.

It's no surprise that the district has decided to close for the remainder of the week.

"it's ok to stay a home, the absences will be excused and the school work can be made up."

The district's lead nurse, mashella crowley, says the schools tried to prevent this from becoming an issue earlier in the school year.

"in november, w had a company come and we offered flu shots for kids across the county, you know, so we had to get parent permission to do that, so we wanted to be proactive in the flu this year, you know, to try and help decrease the cases."

But lamar county isn't the only place experiencing an influenza outbreak.

This map from the cdc shows which areas have flu activity.

The brown color show area where flu reports are widespread.

"we hav antibacterial soap in all the restrooms, hand sanitizer in the hallways... at the end of the day, we're spraying everything down, disinfecting, our cafeteria workers are disinfecting throughout the day."

"also we're tryin to teach people to keep their hands off their t-zone, which is your eyes, your nose, and your mouth because that's one of the ways you can spread."

Crowley says if you or you child start to experience flu-like symptoms, get to the doctor quick.

"get in with healthcare provider.

The sooner you can get in , they can offer some medications that might help lessen the signs and symptoms of the flu and help you kind of feel better."

And if you already have the flu, there are certain guidelines for when it's safe to return to work or school.

"at least 24 hour fever free without using and kind of fever reducers like tylenol and stuff."

All south lamar basketball games have also been cancelled this week// intro you may be using cleaning products to fight germs at your home--perhaps in your work space.

But does this actually protect your from getting sick?

Our bobby martinez get some tips to help you avoid any possible infection.

Pkg it's a feeling we all hate.

Nats of coughing being sick.

We've all been at the point where we feel like we've went 12 rounds in a boxing match.

We then start to wonder how we got to that point.

Your answer can be plain and simple.

Nat sound of cleaning spray skipping crucial steps when it comes to disinfecting.

Cleaning supplies have become very popular when cleaning a home.

Mainly because they kill germs really fast.

Making your home look and smell like a perfect spring day.

But are you following all the steps when applying those chemicals to a dirty area?

Alena lester, associate professor for the nursing program at the mississippi university for women, says people may skip a few steps when using these products, causing some germs to remain.

"allowing it time t dry.

It's probably the most step that's missed.

Generally.

And also soaking the surface.

Whether it's and aerosol wipe, you still generally have to give enough wipe to soak the surface itself and give a wet texture on top.

Once it's soaked you have to let it sit there."

Lester says when using wipes, it takes up to three minutes to disinfect.

And for chemicals from aerosol cans, it take around ten minutes to disinfect.

Another chemical that she says is very helpful is bleach.

But what if you're allergic to bleach or can't take the smell?

Lester says people should always read the back of any label.

"that would b when you use soap and water.

And then maybe some of the modern cleaners.

But again, you got to read the back of the label."

Tag lester also stresses the importance of washing your hands with soap and water before anything.

But if you don't have access to that at the moment, an alcohol based cleaner is recommended as an alternative.

The cdc is warning americans to avoid nonessential travel to china where the coronavirus is spreading.

Five cases have been confirmed in the u-s and now, the government is evacuating americans still stranded in the quarantined city of wuhan.

Hilary lane has the latest on efforts to stop the spread of the disease.

Trt: 1:28 wearing full protective gear - authorities on the border of china's hubei province are manning checkpoints.

After an i-d and temperature check, anyone with a fever is told to go to the hospital - immediately.

As the death toll goes above 100, the city of wuhan is closer to finishing the construction of two new hospitals.

Across the region&facemasks are running low - so manufacturers have pledged to make more and some stores are giving them out for free to panicked customers.

In the u-s, health officials are warning against any non-essential travel to china and have increased the number of screening sites from 5 u-s airports to 20 u-s airports and border crossings.

Talks are also underway to get u- s and world health organization officials on the front lines&working alongside chinese officials.

11:43:00 "this is major public health issue and we need basically need the best public health people working on this right now."

As for the us nationals stuck in wuhan.

The state department has chartered a flight to evacuate about 230 diplomats and us citizens, especially those at greatest risk.

The plane is set to leave wednesday morning from china headed for ontario ,california .

Health officials say physicians will be on the flight and passengers will be screened and monitored constantly.

Wisconsin father sam roth hopes his wife and two small children get on board.

"we have a te month old and a five year old.

They are susceptible.

They should be prioritized."

U-s health officials say they have developed a rapid test for diagnosing patients and they are working to develop a vaccine.

Hilary lane, cbs news, new york.

U-s health officials say they are also testing a number of anti- viral drugs to treat patients who are diagnosed.

They say the risk of contracting coronavirus in the u-s remains low.

When we come back, one woman says their pitch was so believable - she lost everything.

The department of justice is taking groundbreaking action to crack down on hundreds of millions of scam robocalls.

Its' filing for temporary restraing orders against u- s- telecom carriers allegedly facilitating those fraudulent calls.

Most of them originate in india, and older americans are losing millions of dollars a year.

The senate this week held a hearing to look into what is called the ánumber oneá scam in america: social security fraud.

Anna werner spoke to one witness who was set to testify at the hearing.

Script: machel: it truly is embarrassing.

I'm embarrassed.

Really embarrassed.

Machel andersen and her husband kyle - a utah state representative - say they know many people won't be able to believe they became victims of the social security scam.

But they say the fact they did means others need a warning& 20;15;22;06 kyle: maybe this happened to us for a purpose // maybe it happened to us so that we could help others.

The scam started in december when machel says she got calls like this one, "your social ha been found suspicious for committing fraudulent activities&.."

& claiming her social security number had been compromised&.and "had been used t set up multiple bank accounts associated with a drug cartel...."

She says a man claiming to be a dea investigator then said her family was in danger.

19;45;34;19 machel: he continued to talk to me about the danger my family was in if i didn't cooperate, that these people were very dangerous, that they were watching me // that i need to do what i was told.

And not tell anyone.

Not only that, she says he told her she need to transfer all the money in the family's bank accounts "to a off-shore account that would be safe, before the fraudulent accounts were seized, or she would lose all of their money."

To prove it, he sent her this: what he said was a warrant for her arrest, for drug trafficking and money laundering, that would be used if she didn't show full cooperation.

19;46;25;11 machel: i drove to the credit union and i transferred all of our money into our checking.

We had cds, i cashed them in.

I paid the penalties.

All told over a week's time, she wired $150- thousand dollars to the crooks.

It was only after the scammer asked her to take out a mortgage on their home that the light finally dawned&..and she told her husband&.

20;03;20;11 kyle: i first said 'are you sick?'

And she said 'no, i'm not sick.

// she said 'i have given away every penny that we have.'

At first, //i just felt a sense of relief, like no she's fine // at the same time, i felt like throwing up.

I just felt this gut punch and i felt sick.

20;05;44;13 machel: i was asked by someone, how could you be so stupid?

But at the time that i was going through it, it was very real.

I'm really concerned that as our population ages that the matter is only going to get worse.

Seniors have lost nearly 38 million dollars to the scam, says senator susan collins.

Oftentimes our seniors are embarrassed when they realize they've been ripped off and they are too ashamed to admit they've lost their life savings to a scammer.

They shouldn't be embarrassed.

They should report this.

The andersons say they'll survive the dollar loss - but others may not.

20;10;02;05 machel: we don't want anyone else to go through this // a lot of people since this has happened to us have gotten those calls and called us and said i just got a social security call, what should i do?

And we say, hang up anna outcue: that is the thing to do do -- just hang up, but these scam calls just got even scarier.

The f-b-i put out a warning yesterday saying the crooks are now spoofing the f-b-i's phone number to run scams, so when they call it looks like they're calling from the f-b-i.

Then they tell them to buy gift cards -- which of course the f-b-i will never ask you to do.

Anna werner, cbs news, new york.

--- if the numbers are right, you could get a free pizza.

The week before the super bowl is a very popular time of year to buy a new tv and prices always drop before the big game. Kara tsuboi has some tips to help you score the right one.

Kara tsuboi has some tips to help you score the right one.

T-v buying options seem to be endless... from 8-k to oled and plenty of high tech models in- between.

Kara do you think shopping for tv's is more complicated than ever david yes, the issue is these guys have these tv's they need to sell and they got new technologies to package them in so they keep inventing new words because they sound futuristic - but my job is the cut through that and tell you what's important cnet senior editor david katzmaier says it's not always a good idea to go with the latest technology.

He says 8-k offers an amazing image..

But can cost up to three times more than a 4k tv..

And it's hard to find 8-k content.

27:35 c160 "there's no 8 broadcasts out there, 8k streaming really hasn't take off yet."

Katzmaier says the l-g oled tv's are a good option.

26:25 c160 "these oled tv's these organic light emitting diode tv's, have the best picture quality on the market."

The 77 inch l-g oled sells for around 43-hundred dollars.

If you want a large t-v for much less his pick for the big game is the 75 inch t-c-l 6 series with a price tag of about 14-hundred dollars.

The smaller 55 inch sells for 5- hundred bucks.

"this tv has ver good video quality."

If you're waiting to buy... and money is no object... there's plenty of new tech coming soon.

Samsung has micro l-e-d..

Allowing customers to build their own t-v with panels.

One called "th wall" spans massive 292 inches.

And how about a flexible t-v?.

This l-g rolls out of a small cabinet.

It will be available later this year, and is expected to cost a whoppiing 60-thousand dollars.

I'm cnet's kara tsuboi, for cbs news, las vegas.

Digiorno is making a bet this super bowl sunday that could have you enjoying free pizza.

The frozen pizza brand says if at any point in the game the score is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3... digiorno will give out free pizzas.

Why that score?

Because three- point-14 represents pi.

The symbol is used in mathematics to represent a constant digiorno says if that score happens-- it plans to tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza.

The coupons will be awarded on a first-come first- serve basis and only while supplies last.

The company says once the score changes-- the link ends.

The coupons though will be redeemable in early march ahead of pi day.

I don't know what'll he'll be eating, but it's a pretty safe bet the man you're about to meet will be watching the superbowl.

He just may be the most loyal the kansas city chiefs there.

And he has lots of memorabilia to prove it.

Take a look.

Everything in his chiefs-themed man cave holds value.

Trevor lane/kansas city chiefs fan "anything kansa city, i keep."

No matter how he got it.

Trevor lane/kansas city chiefs fan "like i've literall gotten stuff out of the trash."

It's a collection that started a decade ago when trevorús mother- in-law gave him a box full of stuff with the team's name and logo on it.

Trevor lane/kansas city chiefs fan "when you inves that much time, effort and feelings into anything, it's going to obviously escalate into something like this, i guess."

Trevor keeps all things chiefs in this room.

From your traditional bags, flags and posters to some kookier items. trevor lane/kansas city chiefs fan "there are scratc off tickets on the wall down there."

You heard him -- he's has lottery tickets on the wall.

Old pizza boxes, plates, tickets, a baby's bib - all chiefs treasures to this 32-year-old.

Trevor lane/kansas city chiefs fan "everything in her has a story."

Trevor says the most valuable chiefs memorablia in this room is a jamaal charles rookie card the running back signed during training camp in 2013.

Trevor lane/kansas city chiefs fan "70 out of 75 made he signed it right in front of me.

It was pretty cool."

Linda allinder/grandmot her "every time i com down here, he's got something new down here."

Linda allinder is trevorús grandmother.

She's a big part of why he loves football and the chiefs.

Super bowl sunday is just as important as christmas and thanksgiving in their family.

Linda allinder/grandmot her "i just love th game.

It's the excitement.

Unless you're a football fan, you don't understand it."

Now, less than a week away from the big game - you might think trevor would want to watch it from his sacred space.

He won't.

Instead, he'll share sunday with his family - at grandma's house.

Linda allinder/grandmot her "it's a family thin trevor lane/kansas city chiefs fan "go chiefs!

When we return, how one good deed changes so