AT&T expands to provide high-speed internet to two Wabash Valley counties

Is expanding access "to high-speed internet" in our area.
"a-t-and-t" now offers "fixed wireless internet" in parts of "7"-western indiana counties.
That includes: "parke" and "vermillion counties" in our viewing area.
You're seeing video here "from a special event today".
"a-t-and-t representatives" and "local officials" were showing-off equipment and explaining how it works.
They talked about the importance of offering this connection "for homes and businesses".
///// ///// "this will bring a whole new option for people in connecting to the internet to be able to further education, health care, search for a job, or just for the entertainment of streaming tv."
////// "the connection" comes "from a wireless tower" to a fixed antenna on a customer's home or, business.
