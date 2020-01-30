Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > AT&T expands to provide high-speed internet to two Wabash Valley counties

AT&T expands to provide high-speed internet to two Wabash Valley counties

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
AT&T expands to provide high-speed internet to two Wabash Valley countiesAT&T expands to provide high-speed internet to two Wabash Valley counties
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

AT&T expands to provide high-speed internet to two Wabash Valley counties

At 6 back to you.

////////// "a tech-company"..

Is expanding access "to high-speed internet" in our area.

"a-t-and-t" now offers "fixed wireless internet" in parts of "7"-western indiana counties.

That includes: "parke" and "vermillion counties" in our viewing area.

You're seeing video here "from a special event today".

"a-t-and-t representatives" and "local officials" were showing-off equipment and explaining how it works.

They talked about the importance of offering this connection "for homes and businesses".

///// ///// "this will bring a whole new option for people in connecting to the internet to be able to further education, health care, search for a job, or just for the entertainment of streaming tv."

////// "the connection" comes "from a wireless tower" to a fixed antenna on a customer's home or, business.

"this expansion" is part




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.