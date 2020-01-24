Sullivan County school corporation to close due to 'excessive amount of illness'

We're following "breaking news" for you this afternoon.
As a local school is "closing its building" for a couple of days "due to illnesses".
///// "the dugger union school system" will "not" be in sessi "tomorrow."
In another change ..
"friday" will now be "an e-learning day".
Within the last hour ..
We've talked "with school officials".
"they say"..
There's been a lot of "confirmed flu-activity" that's "in addition" "to stomach bugs" and "respiratory issues".
"today"..
There was a "29"-percent absence rate.
It's increased steadily throughout the week.
"monday" was already scheduled "as an e-learning day".
"that" will still happen as planned.