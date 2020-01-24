Sullivan County school corporation to close due to 'excessive amount of illness'

We're following "breaking news" for you this afternoon.

As a local school is "closing its building" for a couple of days "due to illnesses".

Good afternoon to you.

I'm susan dinkel.

It's wednesday..

January 29th.

///// "the dugger union school system" will "not" be in sessi "tomorrow."

In another change ..

"friday" will now be "an e-learning day".

Within the last hour ..

We've talked "with school officials".

"they say"..

There's been a lot of "confirmed flu-activity" that's "in addition" "to stomach bugs" and "respiratory issues".

"today"..

There was a "29"-percent absence rate.

It's increased steadily throughout the week.

"monday" was already scheduled "as an e-learning day".

"that" will still happen as planned.