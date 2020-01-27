Love Island's Sophie Piper won't rule out Connor Durman reunion

Love Island's Sophie Piper won't rule out Connor Durman reunion Connor was booted out of the villa after a recoupling earlier this week, and his former flame - who decided to stay in the villa rather than leaving with him - opens up about her thoughts on tonight's episode.

Speaking to Shaughna Phillips, she says: She added: After his departure, Connor insisted he won't hold "any grudges against" Sophie.

He said: He added: