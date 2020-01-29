Leanne Amaning takes dig at Mike Boateng after Love Island dumping

Leanne Amaning takes dig at Mike Boateng after Love Island dumping The customer service adviser was kicked out of the villa on Wednesday (29.01.20) after Mike - who she was previously coupled up with - chose to save Sophie Piper instead of her, but she is adamant her former flame has zero chance with her pal.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Leanne hit out: Moments before the recoupling, Leanne called it quits with the police officer as she got the "ick" and didn't want to be romantic with him.

Although she wasn't surprised the hunk dumped her from the villa, the beauty did think it was a "bold move" to move onto her friend.

She added: And the shock dumping proved to her that she made the right choice to end her romance with Mike as she described his actions as a "kick in the teeth".