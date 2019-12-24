Blake Lively's daughter unimpressed by baby sister 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:11s - Published Blake Lively's daughter unimpressed by baby sister Blake Lively's daughter unimpressed by baby sister The star's older daughters found having a new baby sister a "tough adjustment". The 'Rhythm Section' actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third child into the world last year and while five-year-old James is "very into" the baby, three-year-old Inez has been less than impressed. Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: Blake tried to get Inez excited about being a big sister by highlighting how important she would be in the baby's life. She recalled telling her: Blake added: 0

