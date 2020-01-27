Jayson Tatum Reflects On Life, Legacy Of Kobe Bryant



Recent related videos from verified sources Bryant remembered as leader, competitor Milwaukee natives reflect on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant. They remember him as a leader and a competitor among other things. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:50Published 3 days ago 23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020 Remembering a legend. 23ABC takes a look at the life and legacy of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California. And we'll take a look at the reaction from.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 08:23Published 3 days ago