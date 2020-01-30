Midmorning Withh Aundrea - January 30, 2020 (Part 2)

If you're like most -- sticking to a resolution made at the beginning of the year may not being going very well -- so -- you might want to start something new.

Mandy gaither has more.

It's estimated that 80-percent of new year's resolutions fail by the second week of february.

If you're one of the many not meeting your goals -- don't give up -- you might be able to reach them -- a new way.

Instead of having a year-long resolution -- try making micro- resolutions -- set a self improvement goal -- and commit to it for four weeks -- so the task doesn't feel so daunting.

Each month you could choose something new to focus on -- for example if being healthier is your goal -- maybe focus on physical health one month -- the next -- hone in on mental health.

You could give up a bad habit for a month -- like drinking alcohol -- or smoking.

The next four weeks -- try hard to get proper sleep -- push yourself to try something new -- like meditation.

Then focus on whole foods -- and eating lots of fruits and veggies.

How about striving to write or read more -- you might find these small resolutions lead to something big -- for today's health minute, i'm mandy gaither.

Intro now to the story of a little girl in southern california... who heard about a big problem... and decided to make an even bigger difference..

Here's jamie yuccas.

Pkg many parents at this vista california school were behind on lunch payments, so ki hardee a soft- spoken kindergartener decided to take action : "caus somebody's mom didn't buy lunch her solution: open a cocoa and cookie stand.

" and we go money for the school lunch."

Did she ever!

I didn't even know who she was.

Teresa sharp runs the cafeteria at breeze hill x-apple-data- detectors://2 elementary school.

"you never kno what's going on in their little minds."

This is what ki's mind cooked up.

A series of fundraisers.

As donations poured in... her schoolmates were amazed.

"i heard tha somebody donated 250 dollars, i think."

"and someone els donated $7,000.

"whoa!!!

Ki's kindness project didn't just pay off her breeze hill elementary school's debt but the áentire districtsá.

"&for her to com up with this all on her own was just amazing to me" fifth grader dawson spies says he's now inspired to plant trees.

: "if it wasn't fo ki, would you have even thought about these ideas?"

Dawson: "probabl not."

Rachel chavez says when she told her family about ki's kindness project.... it made my grandma cry.// she was just so happy that our generation is going to be that kind and caring.

Proof that kindness can be contageous&.

"help th community" jamie yuccas cbs news vista, california tributes continue following the tragic loss of nba supertar kobe bryant.

Some of those who were áclosestá to him are beginning to share their thoughts about his death.

Gregg downer, who coached bryant in high school said he lost his áheroá.

John salley is a former teammate of bryant's with the lakers.

He shared some of áhisá memories with dana jacobson.

He's the biggest laker of all time.

As big of a magic, bigger than kareem, bigger than jerry west.

By the time he joined the lakers in 19-99& bad boys, bad boys!

&john salley had already won three n-b-a championships -- but when he met kobe bryant, he knew the rising star was something special.

He walked like mj, he sounded like him.

His - his mannerisms, his game.

// i go up to him and i say, so you're gonna be the next michael jordan?

He goes, no i'll be the first kobe bryant.

He had vhs tapes of // larry and early michael and magic and clyde drexler.

// so he stole little bits from the master and became the grand master.

Dj: you were with the lakers the first year of their three-peat of championships.

// what do you remember of that shaq-kobe era in time kobe would sit, // put his headphones on and listen to music, sit in a corner.

// and i would go sit next to him, and he'd be going like this.

And i would tap him - he'd be like oh and he'd take out his headphones.

I said, you're not listening to anything.

He goes, no, i go.

Why do you do that?

He goes, i want to hear what they say about me.

Kobe bryant pulls up for the shot and hits the basket& and as bryant transformed from a young phenom into an n-b-a icon, salley says he watched him learn to embrace his new role.

He started becoming more comfortable with the public, started becoming more comfortable with his speech - because he didn't like the way he talked at one time.

He realized the world was gonna be on him.

So he's like, let 'em in.

He just showed you.

This is life.

Ups and downs.

And we all followed.

It was the best reality show ever.

He constantly said life is short // so i have reworded my whole vernacular the bad thought.

I won't deal in the belly of negativity.

Dj: how do you hope people remember kobe?

Js: i hope they don't remember the negative.

I hope they remember the sixty one points& on the move& with the jumper& he got it!

Js: eighty one points, the championships, the smiles.

I want them to remember that this was a guy who played basketball but transcended it.

Yes!!

Dana tag: when we asked john salley the best way to honor kobe bryant's memory, he didn't hesitate.

He said the n-b-a áneedsá to change its logo to a silhouette of the lakers legend.

Yesterday, we told you a petion to do just that had received more than one point five million signatures.

Since then, it's received at least a million ámore.á for cbs news, dana jacobson, los angeles.

That and more on the next midmorning.