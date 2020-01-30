Changes to the Ride for Missing & Exploited Children

What they are coming up.

We're back--organizers for e ridfor missing children gathered at the adironck bankcenter to announce major changes to this year's ride.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us what those changes are.

This year's ride for missing and exploited children will have a record number of schools th'll bvisiting.

27 in all.

The stops include westmoreland middle school, notre dame elementary school, whitesboro middle school, william floyd elementary school, and jfk middle school.

Sot: jim simpson, director of ride day operations ever3 yrs we changthe routand this ithe year we change the route 2020.

We have a new route, and we do that so we can touch more schools and reach out to more children.

The new route includes a new finish at the adirondack bank center.

The save of the day foundation is partnering with the ride for missing children to reach a common goal.

Educating chdreabout the dangers out there.

Chairman rob esche talked about the impact one child can make.

Sot: rob esche, save of the day foundation chairman i was about 15 i think.

14 or 15 years old when sara ann wood actually wentissing, and it was a sad day, and it sticks out, and we werealking it briefly, and it just jumps back in your memory, and it's a huge ar.

Last year there were around 400 riders, but they're hoping to recruit 500 this year.

The public is invited to attend a post ride party that will include food, drinks, and entertainment.

Utica's mayor is hoping the event will unite the community while keeping the underlying message in their hearts.

Sot: mayorobe palmieri, utica en you see all the riders that are out there, and the hearts that they're tohing, and that they're volunteering and putting their time into itit just gs out and we're all touched.

Even if we're not riding, we're feeling that emotion out there that makes a difference in our community.

The save of the day foundation will be picking up the cost of the post ride party, and psing thsavings alon for missing and exploited children.

That will allow them the resources to impact more children.

Sot: jody wheet, national center for missing & exploited children we do abduction prevention, internet safety.

We find that with missing children, a lot of it may come bk tuse of the internet.

Putting out too much information.

Giving ay personainformation.ta don't know.

Stuff like that where it comes back to haunt them.

So the more kids that we can educate, the better off we are.

If you would like to participate in the ride, you can sign up today.

Registration is officially open at the ride for missing children dot com.