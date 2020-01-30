Boxing Trainer Pranks Man by Using Lighter Flame on His Arm to Escape From Stranglehold

This boxing trainer was joking around with his protege while training, but he wasn't aware of it.

He took the trainer in a stranglehold and didn't know that he was hiding a lighter.

He put the lighter flame under the guy's arm, and the guy immediately let go of the trainer.

Both of them laughed at the trainer's shenanigan.