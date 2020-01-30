Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jason Priestley Talks New Initiative ‘Buy A Cup, Give A Cup’ And Luke Perry

Jason Priestley Talks New Initiative ‘Buy A Cup, Give A Cup’ And Luke Perry

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Jason Priestley Talks New Initiative ‘Buy A Cup, Give A Cup’ And Luke Perry

Jason Priestley Talks New Initiative ‘Buy A Cup, Give A Cup’ And Luke Perry

Canadian actor Jason Priestley is using his voice for his new initiative “Buy a Cup, Give a Cup”, which aims to help children from going to school on an empty stomach.

While sitting down with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, the actor shares why this charity is so close to his heart.

Plus, he reveals whether or not fans will see “BH90210” return and what life has been like since the loss of his good friend, Luke Perry.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: .@Jason_Priestley talks to @rozweston about the new initiative ‘Buy A Cup, Give A Cup’ & remembering Luke Perry https://t.co/… 1 day ago

ETCanada

ET Canada .@Jason_Priestley talks to @rozweston about the new initiative ‘Buy A Cup, Give A Cup’ & remembering Luke Perry… https://t.co/ck94dlbj8R 2 days ago

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré Jason Priestley Talks New Initiative ‘Buy A Cup, Give A Cup’ And Luke Perry https://t.co/ArY7k5U2Va 2 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Video: @Jason_Priestley talks about his new initiative #BuyACupGiveACup and how he's doing since the passing of his good frie… 2 days ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Video: @Jason_Priestley talks about his new initiative #BuyACupGiveACup and how he's doing since the passing of his… https://t.co/aMNnpDMbWn 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.