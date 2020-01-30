Jason Priestley Talks New Initiative ‘Buy A Cup, Give A Cup’ And Luke Perry

Canadian actor Jason Priestley is using his voice for his new initiative “Buy a Cup, Give a Cup”, which aims to help children from going to school on an empty stomach.

While sitting down with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, the actor shares why this charity is so close to his heart.

Plus, he reveals whether or not fans will see “BH90210” return and what life has been like since the loss of his good friend, Luke Perry.