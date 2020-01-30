Global  

Italian Cruise Ship Locked Down Over Coronavirus Fears

The Costa Crociere cruise line confirmed a 54-year-old woman from Macao came down with flu-like symptoms while aboard the ship.
Cruise ship in Italy locked down over coronavirus fears

Two Chinese passengers were isolated.
Khaleej Times - Published

Italian cruise ship with 7000 on board locked down amid coronavirus scare

A cruise ship owned by Carnival was blocked from leaving an Italian port with some 7,000 people on...
The Age - Published


