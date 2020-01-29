Global  

Billie Eilish to Perform at 2020 Oscars Following Grammys Sweep This past Sunday, the 18-year-old took home five grammys.

They included song, record and album of the year and best new artist.

The "Bad Guy" singer also made history as the album of the year's youngest recipient.

Her participation in the 92nd Academy Awards was confirmed in a Tweet.

@TheAcademy, via Twitter The 2020 Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9.

For the second straight year, there will be no host.
Intro for January 30, 2020

The Academy announced yesterday that Billie Eilish, fresh off her Grammys sweep, will...
Lainey Gossip - Published

Fresh Off Her Grammys Sweep, Billie Eilish Will Perform at the 2020 Oscars

History in the making. 2020 is off to an amazing start for musician Billie Eilish. After sweeping the...
E! Online - Published


