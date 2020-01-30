Global  

Lil Nas X Brushes off Homophobic Rant by Rapper Pastor Troy

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Lil Nas X Brushes off Homophobic Rant by Rapper Pastor Troy The Atlanta emcee criticized the "Old Town Road" rapper's pink leather Grammy ensemble.

Pastor Troy, via Instagram The now-deleted rant followed Troy as he said that his son was upset after seeing a gay couple "kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks" in an Applebee's commercial.

Pastor Troy, via Instagram Pastor Troy, via Instagram Pastor Troy, via Instagram Lil Nas X, who came out on World Pride Day in 2019, took to Twitter in response.

He reposted Pastor Troy's rant and highlighted the one thing he liked about it.

Lil Nas X, via Twitter
