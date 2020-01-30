Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Social media > Vanessa Bryant Issues Touching Statement on Social Media | THR News

Vanessa Bryant Issues Touching Statement on Social Media | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant Issues Touching Statement on Social Media | THR News

Vanessa Bryant Issues Touching Statement on Social Media | THR News

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time," Vanessa began in her Instagram post.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeanie Buss Issues Statement On Kobe Bryant's Death As Tributes Pour In [Video]Jeanie Buss Issues Statement On Kobe Bryant's Death As Tributes Pour In

Lakers owner and team president Jeanie Buss broke her silence Thursday with a heartbreaking statement on the death of her longtime friend and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, one of nine people killed in a..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:22Published

Vanessa Bryant on Kobe and Gianna Bryant: 'We Are Completely Devastated' | Billboard News [Video]Vanessa Bryant on Kobe and Gianna Bryant: 'We Are Completely Devastated' | Billboard News

Three days after the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Kobe's wife Vanessa has broken her silence on social media.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.