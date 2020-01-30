Ciara and Russell Wilson Expecting Baby Number 3

Ciara and Russell Wilson Expecting Baby Number 3 On Thursday, the couple took to social media to announce that they are expecting again.

Wilson posted an 'usie' of his wife's blossoming baby bump as she stood in the background behind him.

Russell Wilson, via Instagram The mommy-to-be shared a solo shot of her bikini clad baby bump and gave her hubby photo credit.

The couple celebrated three years of marriage over the summer.

They welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017.

Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 5, with her ex, rapper Future.