Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash

Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash Leonard is questioning whether he will continue to use a helicopter in the wake of Bryant's death.

Leonard commutes back-and-forth from Los Angeles to his home in San Diego.

He asked for Bryant's advice about using a helicopter after signing with the Clippers this offseason.

Kawhi Leonard, via statement The Clippers star told reporters that he has flown with pilot Ara Zobayan, who was one of nine people killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Kawhi Leonard, via statement Kawhi Leonard, via statement