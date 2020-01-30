Global  

Jeanie Buss Issues Statement On Kobe Bryant's Death As Tributes Pour In

Lakers owner and team president Jeanie Buss broke her silence Thursday with a heartbreaking statement on the death of her longtime friend and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday.
