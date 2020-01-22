Global  

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Outbreak a Global Emergency

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Outbreak a Global Emergency

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Outbreak a Global Emergency

The Committee met twice last week but held off making the designation that allows the organization to ramp up the international response to the coronavirus.
