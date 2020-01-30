'Utd offered chance to sign Willian Jose'

Global  

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose, Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show although talks with Tottenham remain ongoing.
