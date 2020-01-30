'Utd offered chance to sign Willian Jose'

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose, Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show although talks with Tottenham remain ongoing.



Tweets about this ca ca RT @DeadlineDayLive: Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign striker Willian Jose on loan by Real Sociedad. Tottenham remai… 3 minutes ago Stuart batey 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 RT @Sid10RedDevil: Update: #MUFC 🔴 have been offered a chance to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Josè 🇧🇷 on loan. #Transfers 🔄 (Sky via… 28 minutes ago zkdsyb RT @utdreport: #mufc have been offered the chance to sign Willian Jose on loan from Real Sociedad #mulive [sky] 39 minutes ago Siddesh K Iyer Update: #MUFC 🔴 have been offered a chance to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Josè 🇧🇷 on loan. #Transfers 🔄 (Sky via @utdreport ) 40 minutes ago Bloodyhell_Football⚽ RT @marc_ba12: Spurs and Real Sociedad are discussing a loan move for Willian Jose whilst Man United have also been offered the chance to s… 51 minutes ago