Eleven Injured In Los Angeles High-Rise Fire

Eleven Injured In Los Angeles High-Rise Fire
Fire is out at Brentwood-area high rise; 8 are injured

Fire is out at Brentwood-area high rise; 8 are injuredA fire broke out about 8:30 a.m. in a 25-story residential building in the Brentwood area of Los...
WorldNews - Published

8 injured in Los Angeles high-rise fire

Firefighters in Los Angeles rescued several people from a high-rise building after a fire broke out....
CBS News - Published


wnkytv

WNKY TV Eleven Injured In Los Angeles High-Rise Fire https://t.co/Lstvy1NbTB 5 hours ago

KAMRLocal4News

KAMR Local 4 News Investigators say fire at popular 25-story apartment building is "suspicious." https://t.co/lWFW7uvmFM 12 hours ago


Investigation Continues Into Brentwood High-Rise Fire [Video]Investigation Continues Into Brentwood High-Rise Fire

Investigators Thursday were continuing to try and determine what caused a large fire at a high-rise building in the Brentwood area. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:11Published

13 Injured in Los Angeles High-Rise Apartment Fire [Video]13 Injured in Los Angeles High-Rise Apartment Fire

Thirteen people were injured, including two firefighters and two civilians in critical condition, and countless residents were displaced after a windswept fire tore through a 25-story apartment..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:45Published

